Alton High School robotics team receives $3,000 grant from Bayer Fund

Students at Alton High School have received grant funding for their robotics team as they work to enhance their skills in science and engineering. Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, awarded a one-time $3,000 grant to Alton High School to support participation in the FIRST Robotics program.

Alton High School will use support from the grant to participate in FIRST Robotics educational programs and competitions. FIRST enables teams of students to compete with others in building, designing and programming their own robots to perform preassigned tasks, giving students a chance to get involved with real-world engineering.

“Students who participate in FIRST Robotics programming learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills and become experienced problem solvers,” Senior Manager, Community Engagement Michelle Insco said. “Bayer Fund prioritizes the investment in hands-on learning experiences for students like those at Alton High to encourage their development into future scientists, engineers, and computer programmers.”

Bayer Fund’s sponsorship of FIRST Robotics teams continues the nonprofit’s intentional support of programs that improve STEM education. Over the past five years, Bayer Fund has contributed more than $40 million to STEM outreach efforts.

