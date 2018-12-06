Alton High School robotics team receives $5,000 grant from Monsanto Fund

Alton High School Robotics Team students have found external support as they utilize robots to improve skills in science and engineering.

The Monsanto Fund monsantofund.org, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, awarded a one-time $5,000 grant to the team to support their FIRST Robotics activities and encourage students who participate in the program.

The team will use the grant to participate in FIRST Robotics and its educational programs and competitions. FIRST enables teams to compete with others in building, designing and programming their own robots to perform preassigned tasks — giving young students a chance to get involved with real-world engineering.

“Allowing today’s students to learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills through hands-on experiences is crucial to preparing our next generation to drive innovation and overcome challenges,” said Michelle Insco, Monsanto Fund program officer. “Monsanto Fund invests in future scientists and engineers like those at Alton High School and encourages their involvement in programs like FIRST Robotics.”

Monsanto Fund’s sponsorship of FIRST Robotics teams continues the nonprofit’s intentional support of programs that improve STEM education. Over the past five years, the Monsanto Fund has contributed more than $40 million to STEM outreach efforts.

