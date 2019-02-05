Alton High School student advances in talent competition

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s ninth annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition moves on to its semifinal round Saturday, March 9. Forty-five high school acts, including Alton High School sophomore Jadon Hamilton, a dancer, will take the stage at Kirkwood (Mo.) High School to select the final acts that will compete onstage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 13.

Judges for the semifinal round of competition are professionals representing a cross-section of the St. Louis performing arts community and entertainment industry. Each round of competition has a panel of at least three judges who adjudicate and advance acts to the next round. Acts are judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence and originality. Throughout every level of the competition, professional insight is given regarding technique and performance skills to benefit these high school students and improve their overall talent. A complete list of semifinal round judges is available on the FoxPACF website.

The final competition is free and open to the public and is a professionally produced production, adjudicated by both St. Louis and national performing arts professionals (a complete list of students/schools can be found here).

“We are so pleased with the positive response to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition from students, parents, arts organizations and the community,” said Mary Strauss, St. Louis Teen Talent Competition creator, as well as FoxPACF founder and president emeritus of the Board of Directors. “The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is delighted to provide this opportunity for students and we’re happy that we are able to give students the opportunity to shine.”

Free general admission tickets for the finals will be available beginning March 11 through Metrotix and at The Fox box office.

This year, 99 acts competed in the preliminary round. One hundred forty-one students, representing 53 high schools and performing arts organizations plus homeschoolers, make up the 45 acts that were selected as semifinalists to compete on March 9. Semifinalist acts include singers, musicians, dancers, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, and musical theater performers.

Students in this competition are vying for more than $40,000 in prizes, cash awards, college scholarships, and performance opportunities. In addition to the first place $8,000, second place $6,000, and third place $4,000 scholarships awarded at the final round, restricted scholarship opportunities to Southeast Missouri State University, Webster University and University of Missouri-St. Louis will also be available to students taking part in the competition. Finalists from the past eight years have performed at The Muny, National Dance Week, Taste of Maplewood, Gateway Grizzlies, Shakespeare Festival, Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, Winter Opera St. Louis and The Rising Stars Showcase. Further details on these opportunities can be found here.

Complete guidelines and information about the competition can be found on the foundation’s website as well as on the FoxPACF Facebook page.

