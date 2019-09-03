Alton High School students learn about culture, ecology on Belize trip

Alton High School students traveled to Belize this past June to absorb marine biology, environmental and cultural knowledge. A total of 15 students and 2 teachers accompanied the students on this adventurous trip. The group spent three days and nights on the mainland at the Belize Zoo and the same on a small island called Tobacco Caye.

Students studied native animals at the Belize Zoo Tropical Education Center, which ranged from jaguars, coatis, snakes, peccaries, tapirs, monkeys and macaws. They assisted on a work service project by doing a savannah trail restoration project and hiked in the foothills of the Mayan Mountains.

The Belize Zoo, just outside of Belize City, was founded in 1983 by Sharon Matola as a last resort to provide a home for wild animals used in documentary films. The zoo cares for more than 175, with 45 species of rescued animals, and strives to give locals and visitors a glimpse of the animal diversity Belize has to offer.

Cave tubing was great fun in the St. Herman’s Blue Hole National Park, which includes a sunken cave 100 feet deep and 300 feet wide. Students also spent time hiking the rainforest and swimming in the blue hole to cool off from intense summer heat.

At the Tobacco Caye marine station, travelers snorkeled the Belize barrier reef to glimpse marine wildlife. Students snorkeled with manatees, stingrays, nurse sharks, tropical fish, crabs and shrimp among the coral reef and mangroves. The highlight of the last night was a nocturnal snorkel where the group saw large crabs, stingrays, octopuses, a seahorse, brittle stars and sea stars, a venomous stonefish and moray eels.

The trip was far from a luxury vacation but did not fail to deliver excitement as students learned about Central American culture, food, ocean and animals. Students stayed in dorm-like accommodations and dined on freshly made cuisine, a combination of Caribbean, Mexican and Mayan cultures. Conservation, wildlife, exploration and fun were the main focus as students enjoyed their international experience in Belize.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter