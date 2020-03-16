Alton Little Theater cancels events, fundraisers

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater on Monday issued the following statement about its response to the coronavirus pandemic:

Alton Little Theater is canceling all productions and fundraising events through April in compliance of the Madison County Board, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our genuine concern for the well-being of all the citizens of the Riverbend and our state.

We hope to proceed with "Brigadoon" and will be meeting to see if it is feasible to delay the opening by a week.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter