Alton Little Theater earns prestigious award

× Expand Alton Little Theater's co-managing directors, Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes, sit next to a portrait of ALT founder Dorothy Colonius.

Alton Little Theater has received the American Association of Community Theatre’s National Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award for innovation and dedication to community.

This is one of the association’s three top awards. It will be presented to ALT’s co-managing directors, Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes, at the June convention in Gettysburg, Pa. Lynch wrote an inspirational column for many years for Spotlight Magazine and was an inspiration for many board meetings, Lee Cox said.

“She was a great lady, very much like ALT founder Dorothy Colonius, and to receive this honor in her name is the best curtain call ever,” Cox said.

The theme for the association’s meeting this year is “Theater in the Heartland,” and ALT strives to be the best representative of what community theater is all about — entertaining the community and helping it grow through outreach programs and collaborations with local events. The theater now produces 12-14 productions and musical events per year and provides historical tours, dinner theater, murder mystery cruises aboard riverboats and outreach programs to assisted living facilities.

President and Director Kevin Frakes says he and Cox have focused on developing interest and training for a new generation of performers and are eagerly looking forward to producing another family-friendly summer showcase production of “The Wizard Of Oz” — after attending the national convention in June and accepting the Organizational Award at the Majestic Theater. ALT is one of just over 40 theaters nationwide which has celebrated its 85th anniversary — and Kevin and Lee definitely have plans to celebrate the coveted 100-year mark and participate more and more in statewide, regional and national training and events.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter