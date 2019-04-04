Alton Little Theater set to stage popular ABBA musical 'Mamma Mia!'

Alton Little Theater Showplace

Alton Little Theater has some mighty May entertainment with "Mamma Mia!" on board May 10-19 at the Showplace.

The popular musical was just released for amateur production and everyone is wanting to produce the Abba-loving fun show, and ALT can't wait to share their vision of the celebration with the Riverbend region. Directed by Kevin Frakes with assistance from Lee Cox, Brant McCance, Ritch Alexander and Dennis Stevenson, the huge production values come to life in a magical taverna on a Greek Island.

A wedding...or two...beautiful songs...big dance numbers....glittery costumes...what's not to love? Yes, "Mamma Mia!" is just right for all those who need a smile and a song to hum in the merry month of May! The theater will produce nine performances including an added matinee on Saturday, May 11 so that folks have even more opportunities to get tickets. And ALT will continue the celebration of Mother's Day with a special Mother's Day weekend raffle of cash and other great prizes for all ladies in attendance May 10-12. (And free champagne, too!)

Season ticket holders help ticket pre-sales but there are still seats left for two performances on May 11, evening only on May 15, May 17, and May 18; only limited numbers of tickets are available for other performances!

And everyone can still take advantage of early bird savings on season tickets for the 86th season during the run of "Mamma Mia!" -- the entire next season can be purchased for $80!

Twenty talented performers drive in an hour or more, even in flood waters, to be a part of the "Mamma Mia!" ensemble, and audiences have embraced the story from the recently-released movies.

"The stage version is just as good -- or better," says PR Director Lee Cox, "and audiences will be up close and personal with our shining stars!"

Quinn Perez takes on the pivotal role of "Sophie," and Everett Rhineheart of Collinsville becomes her "Sky." Lisa Rosenstock plays mother Donna Sheridan with would-be dads, Shea Maples, Brant McCance and Kevin Frakes. Other principles roles are played by Melinda Call (Tanya), Jenna Richards (Rosie), Ellen Klasing (Lisa), and Lindsey Watters (Ali) with backup from a versatile ensemble who mastered costume changes every five minutes!

Call today for tickets 618-462-3205 or go online: altonlittletheater.org. Photos and Interviews can be arranged through Lee Cox (618) 531-3777.