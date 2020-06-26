Alton Little Theater to reopen for “Brigadoon”

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

After months of “virtual” rehearsals and weeks of limited in-person rehearsals, Alton Little Theater is finally ready to polish and shine with 10 performances of “Brigadoon” July 23 through Aug. 2, with guidance from the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, ensuring that patron and performer safety is the mandate for live entertainment revival.

The showplace will look and feel “different” for a while. The first two full rows of seating have been removed to create social distance with performers, and universal masking and “red-lined” chairs create both seating options and seating distance between couples and friends attending the show in options of one, two, three or groups of four seated together by the highly trained new staff. The auditorium has been inspected and cleaned and has a new disinfecting “misting” system that activates overnight after patrons leave the building by strategically placed exits. Everything has been done to mitigate unnecessary contact with groups of people, to allow open space and still have ease to use restroom facilities and pick up future tickets. For the duration of 2020, beverage and snack sales will cease, but the production team counts on guests being so entertained they won’t even think about eating.

Season ticket holders left “hanging” with two postponements of “Brigadoon” have had the option for several weeks to call and reserve a seat for a performance, and gain entry at no additional cost. ALT offers options for ticket and performance exchange whenever possible, and clearly the theater will not reap money from producing “Brigadoon” this summer, but will honor the loyal patrons who have waited patiently for live entertainment. A limited number of seats will be available to the public as of 6 a.m. Monday, July 13, at altonlittletheater.org.

The production team wants to publicly thank the many patrons who have renewed their season tickets for the 87th season (just $78), thank those who have donated a portion of their unused ticket purchase money from the spring and who have made “angel” patron donations for next year. The oldest continuous theater in the state is sustained by the generosity and support of the community. While things are indeed “tight,” ALT has a new, strong board committed to producing more shows every 4-5 weeks for the next 12 months and using smaller audiences to build back a larger base of support.

Director Kevin Frakes has found steering the journey of “Brigadoon” the fulfillment of a dream he’s had for 30 years – and he believes he has the dream cast, vocals, dance talent and production values to give the audience more than the monetary value of a ticket. “Brigadoon” offers the premise that when good people love with their whole hearts, anything is possible. And ALT intends to remain the shining example of that premise.

“We’re here today because of our hard work and passionate love for the theater and we’ll be here for many, many years to come because good people in our community do see the importance of what we do and believe in our dream,” Frakes said.

For more information, call (618) 462-3205 or write to the production staff at P.O. Box 156, Alton, IL.

