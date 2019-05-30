Alton Main Street granted tax-exempt status

Alton Main Street

Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform the once-blighted district of downtown Alton into a thriving commercial and residential center, and the organization has recently transitioned to nonprofit tax-exempt status.

All membership dues and donations gifted to Alton Main Street for the revitalization and growth of downtown Alton, and the Alton community as a whole, will now be tax-deductible charitable donations. With this change, Alton Main Street is proud to announce the introduction of a residential membership campaign, which comes with many perks and benefits for supporters.

Since its foundation. Alton Main Street has provided growth opportunities and stability for downtown businesses as a 501(c)(6) non-profit, which is a classification for organizations such as trade associations and chambers of commerce. Under the guidance of Executive Director Sara McGibany, the organization has expanded its mission to include a number of charitable activities, including beautification projects throughout the area, coordination of numerous community-building events, and historic preservation efforts. With this expanded focus, Alton Main Street has enjoyed widespread community support, prompting the addition of residential membership opportunities.

"Many residents have expressed their desire to make a financial contribution that will help our organization build capacity, beyond just purchasing a ticket to an occasional fundraiser," McGibany said. "We are excited to launch our residential membership drive, and will use every dollar donated wisely to produce additional quality events and beautification projects, while creating an environment where our locally owned small businesses can thrive."

The organization fosters appreciation of the community’s history by coordinating social, economic and beautification activity in downtown Alton. Alton Main Street eases the burden of government by coordinating volunteer labor for maintenance and beautification of public property. The group encourages economic development by providing educational and promotional opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Alton Main Street’s popular event series attracts locals and tourists alike to shop, dine, and be entertained in Alton’s historic downtown district. The organization’s staff and volunteers lead a wide variety of community development activities, many of which are focused on highlighting Alton’s relationship with the Mississippi River.

Alton Main Street Board President Sasha Bassett expressed enthusiasm for the new status and membership opportunities.

”We are very excited to transition Alton Main Street to a 501(c)(3) and begin our first-ever residential drive,” Bassett said. “We’ve had wonderful community supporters and donors all along, but now their donations will be tax-deductible. We hope that with the successes Alton has enjoyed especially over the past few years, our residents have seen the impact and value of its Main Street program and will want to be a part of Alton’s continued success.”

Those wishing to join Alton Main Street via its new Residential Membership program can find full details and register at DowntownAlton.com/Member or visit the Alton Main Street information booth at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, which takes place from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday through Oct. 19 at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton. Interested parties can also email info@altonmainstreet.org for personalized assistance.

