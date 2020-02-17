Alton Main Street launches façade improvement grant program

Alton Main Street is launching its new Façade Improvement Grant Program. This initiative is designed to assist property and business owners in downtown Alton with rehabilitating the facades of their buildings to create a positive visual impact, stimulate private investment, and complement other community development efforts.

Research has shown exterior building improvements result in an increase in sales. Additionally, improvements motivate owners and tenants of other properties in surrounding areas to make similar investments.

“The organization’s goal is to provide an incentive that encourages improvements to building exteriors which are visible from public streets and sidewalks,” said John Gajewski, chair of Alton Main Street’s Economic Vitality Committee.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, storefronts, exterior painting, signage, awnings, and accent lighting. A total of $2,000 is available in grant funding for the initial round, which the organization hopes to repeat in the future. Grants are required to have a 1:1 match.

Interested property owners as well as tenants with owner’s permission are eligible for the program. To be eligible, buildings must be within the Alton Main Street district boundary, bordered roughly by Landmarks Boulevard, William Street, Belle Street, Ninth Street, Piasa Street, and Broadway to Pearl Street.

“Alton Main Street can assist applicants with learning about the city of Alton’s façade grant program, which could potentially be an additional source of funding,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “We would be happy to provide introductions to historic preservationists and other professionals to advise them on their project.”

Guiding design principles for rehabilitation and renovation activities within the downtown district are available to help business and property owners make investment decisions in building improvements while enhancing the area’s historic character.

To download an application, visit DowntownAlton.com, and click “Doing Business” then “Resources”. For more information, contact Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org.