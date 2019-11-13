Alton Main Street requesting donations for Third Street holiday decorations

Alton Main Street is raising funds to provide holiday decorations for downtown Alton. The organization plans to arrange 34 greenery wreaths with red bows on the lampposts of Third Street between Piasa and State streets. Alton Main Street has set a fundraising goal of $4,000, which will cover the cost of the wreaths and installation this season.

The Alton Main Street Design Committee, headed by Emily Keener, solicited bids from local companies to provide and install the wreaths.

“We think it’s important to partner with local companies on design initiatives like decorating downtown for the holidays because the result not only inspires joy in the community, it inspires economic growth as well,” Keener said.

Long-term, the organization would like to add more decorations throughout the district year after year.

“You can play a key role in spreading holiday cheer and making cash registers ring in locally owned businesses this season,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “Creating a festive atmosphere encourages shoppers and diners to patronize our locally owned stores and restaurants during an important time of year; holiday sales represent 20-30 percent of annual sales for small retailers.”

Donations can be made online via GoFundMe by following the link on DowntownAlton.com or at facebook.com/AltonMainStreet. Checks can also be made out to Alton Main Street and mailed to their office at 111 E. Fourth Street, Suite 315, Alton IL 62002. For more information, email info@altonmainstreet.org or call (618) 463-1016.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter