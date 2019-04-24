Alton Main Street seeks volunteers for spring events

Alton Main Street

Alton Main Street is involved with a number of community events this spring and is inviting the public to participate.

City-Wide Litter Clean-Up

This is a biannual effort to clean up streets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27. Pick up a doughnut, gloves and bags, and get directions to areas that need the most attention at a registration station, or just clean up your neighborhood and deposit the litter in your own trash and recycle bins.

Pop-Up Clothes Swap

The organization is looking for help greeting attendees, sorting clothes and providing customer service on Sunday, April 28, and delivering leftover clothing to charities the following day.

CLICK HERE to sign up for a shift.

Gardening — 5:30-7 p.m. every first Thursday

CLICK HERE and request to join our Facebook group to receive notifications on what we will be working on every month.

Small Town Big World Cultural Celebration

Planners are looking for two volunteers to work the registration station from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 4. To sign up, email info@altonmainstreet.org.

Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market

Organizers are seeking helpers at the information booth on Saturday mornings from May 11-Oct. 19. CLICK HERE to sign up.

Pup Crawl (a pub crawl with dogs)

CLICK HERE to volunteer at the registration booth or provide hospitality at the Alton Dog Park on Saturday, May 18.

All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

Helpers are needed for vendor setup, at the info booth and with cleanup after the event on Sunday, June 9. CLICK HERE to help at this event.

