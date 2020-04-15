Alton man dies in motorcycle crash

× Expand crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an Alton man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in that city Tuesday evening.

Tyler D. Slack, 22, died following a collision between his Suzuki motorcycle and a Hyundai Tucson sport-utility vehicle at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane at 6:46 p.m. Slack was travelling east on Homer Adams Parkway when the Hyundai turned south onto Buckmaster from westbound Homer Adams Parkway. He was wearing a helmet but was ejected from the motorcycle at the time of impact. He was later pronounced dead in the emergency department of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Slack died as the result of internal chest and abdominal injuries. Routine toxicological studies for the presence of alcohol or drugs will be performed in accordance with state law. No presumption of impairment by the decedent should be assumed due to this required analysis.

The driver of the other vehicle is a juvenile and is not being identified by the Coroner’s Office as the investigation is ongoing. In addition to the Coroner’s Office, the investigation of this death continues by the Alton Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.

Funeral arrangements were pending Wednesday morning under the direction of Harrison Funeral Chapel of Alton.

