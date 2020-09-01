Alton man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed girl, 2

Broadway

Authorities have accused an Alton man of fleeing the scene after striking and killing a 2-year-old Godfrey girl with a pickup truck.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced charges filed against Paul E. Broadway, 62, of the 2300 block of State Street, in relation to leaving the scene of a fatality accident causing the girl's death. The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office who authorized charges for one count of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class 1 felony punishable by 4-15 years imprisonment.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set the bond at $100,000 and the defendant was in custody at the Madison County jail on Tuesday afternoon.

"Sheriff John Lakin would like to thank the public for their prompt assistance in this matter," the Sheriff's Office Facebook page states. "He would also like to thank all the medical personnel at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton for their tireless efforts and attempts to save the child's life. He would also like to thank the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, the Godfrey fire department and rescue services, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office. Moreover, Sheriff Lakin expresses his deepest sympathies for the victim's family during this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and the defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Anyone with additional information can contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office investigative division at (618) 296-0871.