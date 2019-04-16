Alton man wins $1 million lottery prize

Monrow

Once every few months for the past two or three years, Perris Monrow of Alton has picked up a Mega Millions ticket from a convenience store near work to try his luck. He might win his money back here and there, but Monrow said he had never won much to speak of. That changed March 19 when he matched all five white-ball numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Monrow stopped by On The Run, 9371 Olive Road in Olivette, to check his tickets early one morning, several days after the March 19 Mega Millions drawing.

“I got in there right when they opened and asked them to scan them for me,” Monrow said. “I said, ‘Let me know how much I won,’ just as a joke. She scanned them and said, ‘Well, you did pretty well today!’”

Saying he had expected to win smaller prizes at some point while playing, Monrow recalled feeling shocked to have won such a large prize.

“It was hard to take,” he said. “I never expected to win that much.”

The winning numbers for the March 19 Mega Millions drawing were 10, 42, 53, 67, 68, and the Mega Ball was 15. Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night, with jackpots that start at $40 million and grow until won.

Monrow is the first Missouri Lottery player to match all five white-ball numbers for the $1 million Mega Millions prize in 2019, and the 13th to do so since 2013 when the Draw Game’s prize amounts were raised.

All current Draw Games tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery’s official mobile app or by using Check-A-Ticket machines at retail locations. Current and past winning numbers are also available at MOLottery.com.

