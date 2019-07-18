Alton Memorial’s stroke team honored

× Expand Members of the AMH stroke team celebrated their honor July 16 with pizza and cake in the hospital’s café meeting rooms. The team includes staff from several departments, many of whom weren’t present when the photo was taken. Pictured are (front row, from left) Lindsay Middleton, Lindsay Crawford, Cassie Judkins (holding cake) and Alicia Gillean (all of the Intermediate Care Unit), and Beth Nevins of the Emergency Department. The back row includes (from left) Marla Pearson and Tyler Spagnola of Radiology, Amy Schuler of Performance Improvement, stroke team coordinator Kyle Ogle, ED/Surgical Care Unit manager Cindy Bray, and Intermediate Care Unit manager Tammy Amizich.

Alton Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus achievement award. AMH has also qualified to be recognized as a recipient of the AHA/ASA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award.

The Stroke Silver Plus Award means that seven stroke measures were met at least 85 percent of the time, including stroke patient care elements, as well as 5 out of 8 additional measures met at least 75 percent of the time

The Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award means that the time to thrombolytic therapy was within 60 minutes in 75 percent or more of acute ischemic stroke patients treated with IV tPA.

The award will be recognized on a national level with:

Recognition in the American Heart Association’s US News and World Report recognition ad that appears in the magazine’s “Best Hospitals” edition

A recognition ceremony at AHA/ASA’s International Stroke Conference in February in Los Angeles

Recognition on the AHA/ASA website

“Numerous published studies demonstrate the Get With the Guidelines program’s success in achieving measured patient outcome improvements,” said Kyle Ogle, stroke team coordinator at AMH. “Patient care data from Alton Memorial Hospital is continuously entered into this program throughout the year. Thanks to the quality care provided to patients by our physicians, nurses and others, we are being honored for the year of 2018.”

