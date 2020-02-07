Alton Memorial adds HMI location in Bethalto

× Expand Todd Meiser and Amy Richey at the new Alton Memorial Hospital Human Motion Institute location in Bethalto

× Expand The former Family Physicians of Bethalto office is now a spacious room.

Like many, Todd Meiser had dreams of being a star athlete. Now he’s more than happy helping local athletes stay healthy and in the game.

Meiser is the physical therapist for Alton Memorial Hospital’s new Human Motion Institute location at 155 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto, which opened Jan. 6. The office was formerly Family Physicians of Bethalto before that practice moved next door last summer to the new BJC Medical Group office that also houses an Alton Memorial Convenient Care location.

Meanwhile, Meiser, a Bethalto native, brings close to 30 years of physical therapy experience to AMH. After graduating from Civic Memorial High School in 1989, he graduated from Maryville University in St. Louis with a bachelor of physical therapy degree in 1994.

He began working in his profession in 1994 and acquired a broad range of experience working in both private practice and home care. He has worked in his own clinic since 1997 and opened Team Physical Therapy in Bethalto in 2013.

Drawn to the profession during his high school years by his love of sports and his interest in helping people to stay active and moving pain-free, Meiser says he is still motivated when he can ease pain and help his patients return to their normal active living.

“I was an athlete as a kid and had delusions of grandeur,” he said. “But working in physical therapy is great. We offer general services for all ages. Of course, we get our share of athletes from the high school. It’s very satisfying to help them stay active.”

Todd and his wife, Brenda, have two daughters, Tory and Madyson, and a son, Ethan. Tory is a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital; Madyson is a freshman at SIUE; and Ethan is a sophomore at CM. Not surprisingly, all of his children are or were active in athletics. And Todd has been on the Bethalto School Board since 2005. He served many years on the board with Sue Walker, manager of the AMH Human Motion Institute and his current boss.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity being with Alton Memorial,” Meiser said. “A lot of patients came over with me from my old place, so we’re already very busy.”

Amy Richey, who has been with AMH since 1999, is the office manager at the Bethalto location. For more information, call (618) 433-6496.

