Alton Memorial Day Parade is canceled

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer

East End Improvement Association, sponsor of the Alton Memorial Day Parade, announced this year's parade is being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade was scheduled for May 25.

"East End has delayed this decision until now with the hopes that the parade would take place, with the thought that it would be good for the community,” East End spokesman Steve Schwartz said. “Our first priority has always been the health and safety of our many participants and thousands of spectators who attend his event. Given Governor Pritzker's recent announcement extending Illinois’ stay-at-home order through May 31, we needed to make this announcement as soon as possible."

Alton's Memorial Day Parade is one of the nation's longest-running consecutive Memorial Day parades, dating back to 1868. This year's parade would have been the 153rd consecutive Alton Memorial Day Parade. East End Improvement Association has sponsored this parade for the past 10 years.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter