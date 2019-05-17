Alton Memorial employees enjoy Hospital Week activities

× Expand Joba, a 10-year-old Lab owned by Alton Memorial Hospital staff member Amy Schuler, gives AMH dietitian Karen Arensmann a smooch on Tuesday. Volunteers from Pound Pets of Granite City brought about 15 cats for employees to visit and help reduce their stress as part of National Hospital Week. Joba was the only dog present, but got along with his feline friends quite well — not to mention Karen!

May 12-18 was National Hospital Week, and Alton Memorial Hospital celebrated with plenty of activities to say “thank you” to its employee, physicians and volunteers.

The week began on Monday, with staff signing the BJC Diversity Banner in the hospital’s connector lobby. Employees affirmed their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace with their signatures.

Also on Monday, employees got to work on their CPR skills with a challenge — and participants entered a drawing for a $25 gift card. Certified yoga instructor Betsy Smith also led employees in chair yoga sessions Monday afternoon in the café meeting rooms.

On Tuesday, 15 cats from Pound Pets of Granite City were in the hospital’s Hatch meeting rooms for employees to visit with — and possibly adopt. The cats were joined by Joba, a 10-year-old Lab owned by staff member Amy Schuler. More than 75 employees took the opportunity to relieve some stress by visiting the animals.

On Wednesday, employees, physicians and volunteered enjoyed a free meal featuring ribs, hamburger, brats, beans, potato salad, vegetables, beverages and dessert. Employees also received a “Green is Good” drinking mug, complete with a coupon for four free refills of fountain drinks in the AMH café.

On Thursday, AMH senior leaders served treats from Shivers Frozen Custard. Three employees — Deb Golenor of Surgery, Estelle Vinyard of Geropsych and Jeanne Truckey of Development — also won $25 gift certificates to Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the AMH gift shop). Their names were drawn from many employees who filled out sheets with five motivational quotes that were placed daily on the door to the AMH Fitness Center.

