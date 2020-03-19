Alton Memorial Hospital childbirth classes available online

AMH logo

All childbirth education classes at Alton Memorial Hospital have been canceled through at least the end of April (plus May 2) as AMH seeks to be diligent at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, there is an online alternative available now through May 31.

Parents of young children or expectant parents can register for classes from YoMingo at www2.customizedinc.com/childbirtheducation. Once a person has registered, they will receive an email invitation from noreply@yomingo.com. Parents should check their junk folder if they do not receive the email in their inbox.

Parents can also go to www.altonmemorialhospital.org, then choose Medical Services/Birth Center/Childbirth Education Programs to see informative videos, PowerPoint presentations and documents related to childbirth.

For more information, call (618) 463-7455.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter