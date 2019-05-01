'A great day': Alton Memorial Hospital joins Siteman Cancer Network

× Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Dr. Timothy J. Eberlein, director of Siteman Cancer Center, addresses the crowd Wednesday morning at the announcement of Alton Memorial Hospital joining the Siteman Cancer Network.

They would have celebrated the occasion regardless, but Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch appreciated that the rain cleared and the sun was shining down on a milestone day for the hospital.

"I think this is a great day for Alton Memorial Hospital and our community," Braasch said Wednesday morning, addressing a crowd gathered under a tent on the parking lot of the AMH campus in Alton.

Nurses, doctors, community leaders and stakeholders turned out for the occasion, organized by the hospital to announce it has joined the Siteman Cancer Network. Alton Memorial became the first hospital in Illinois to join the network, and the third hospital regionally.

Other speakers included Alton Fire Department Engineer Craig Green, a prostate cancer survivor and patient of Siteman Cancer Center, and Dr. Timothy J. Eberlein, director of Siteman Cancer Center and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and Bixby Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Green, with his AFD brethren watching a few feet away, got emotional when talking about the support they provided him during his treatment.

"That's the power of this partnership," Eberlein said.

Braasch said hospital leadership has been talking about and thinking about partnering with Siteman for "quite a while" and that much of the work came together over the past few years. With Wednesday's announcement, he said AMH patients should have access to Siteman's offerings within the next few months.

Network membership provides more direct access to cancer prevention and control strategies and genomic and genetic testing. Patients also will have streamlined access to highly specialized treatments and technologies, including clinical trials, at Siteman.

“Alton Memorial Hospital is proud to partner with Siteman, a nationally recognized comprehensive cancer center,” said Braasch. “This partnership will bring additional resources, including prevention efforts and access to leading-edge, personalized clinical trials, to Riverbend residents and the greater Alton community.”

As a network member, Alton Memorial Hospital will work with Siteman Cancer Center to assess cancer’s impact on west-central Illinois and develop a plan to lessen the overall burden and measure results. Possibilities include a greater emphasis on reducing smoking rates and promoting cancer screening and other healthy activities.

Key components of the network affiliation include:

A patient navigator to coordinate access to highly specialized care, including clinical trials for especially complex cases, at Siteman Cancer Center.

Use of genomic and genetic testing to help identify more personalized, targeted treatments based on the characteristics of a patient’s disease.

Development of a database that includes information about tumor characteristics and treatment options, aimed at improving clinical care and patient outcomes.

Sharing of best practices to improve patient care. Examples include how nurses and radiation therapists are trained to care for oncology patients, and implementing industry-approved guidelines for survivorship, screening and genetic counseling programs.

Implementation of cancer prevention strategies, such as the use of interactive tools, e-books, videos, individual coaching and online cancer risk assessment tools.

Development of targeted interventions to reduce cancer risk and of evaluation tools to measure success.

The network’s efforts to reduce the cancer burden also are expected to increase the number of people who are screened for cancer, which should result in earlier detection and improved health outcomes.

“Siteman Cancer Center and Alton Memorial Hospital — through the Siteman Cancer Network — are committed to preventing cancer and transforming patient care in the communities we serve,” said Eberlein. “Together, we’re working to build a healthier region.”

Alton Memorial Hospital oncologists, who include private-practice physicians and physicians affiliated with BJC Medical Group or Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc., will continue to provide cancer care at the facility. Through the Siteman Cancer Network, the physicians and patients of Alton Memorial Hospital will have seamless access to necessary prevention, diagnosis and treatment resources available through Siteman Cancer Center, with coordinated care to ensure a convenient, comfortable experience for the patient.

“Our physicians provide top-level cancer care,” Braasch said. “In becoming a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, we are only adding to the care delivery and treatment options for the residents of the River Bend region."

