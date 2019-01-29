Alton Memorial Hospital offers cold weather tips

First was the snow earlier in January; now the temperature is plummeting to depths not seen locally in a few years. Excessive cold weather can be a dangerous health risk, and Alton Memorial Hospital has several tips to help residents stay safe.

“The best thing I can tell people is to dress in layers when it’s cold and to avoid excessive alcohol,” said Dr. Angela Holbrook, medical director of the hospital’s Emergency Department. “The young and old have trouble compensating for cold, and many drugs can impair warming as well. Keep well-hydrated with warm drinks, and exercise really does heat you up. Exposure to cold temperatures can cause serious or life-threatening health problems.”

Other tips to withstand the cold weather:

Dress warmly in several layers of loose-fitting clothing and stay dry. Wool, silk, or polypropylene inner layers of clothing will hold more body heat than cotton.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, have your heating system and any other gas, oil or coal-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year. Never use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline- or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement or garage. Nausea, headache, confusion, unusual fatigue can be signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector and a smoke detector in your home. Test them monthly, and replace batteries twice yearly.

If you are older than 65, place an easy-to-read thermometer in an indoor location, and check the temperature often during the winter months. Your ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age, and older adults are more susceptible to health problems caused by cold.

Cold temperatures — along with snow and ice, which fortunately won’t be a part of this cold snap — can pose travel hazards as well. Taking a few extra minutes to prepare for your trip is better than not getting there at all.

• Don’t drink and drive, and don’t let someone else drink and drive. According to the Centers for Disease Control, alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes kill someone every 31 minutes and non-fatally injure someone every two minutes.

• Wear a seat belt every time you drive or ride in a motor vehicle.

• Always buckle your child in the car using a child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt (according to the child’s height, weight, and age). Children should start using a booster seat when they outgrow their child safety seats (usually when they weigh about 40 pounds). They should continue to ride in a booster seat until the lap/shoulder belts in the car fit properly, typically when they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

“Keep all kinds of emergency supplies in your car,” Holbrook said, referring to blankets, shovels, sand, first aid kits, windshield scrapers, matches, flashlights and jumper cables. “You need to be able to stay warm until help arrives.”

