Alton Memorial Hospital restricting access

× Expand Alton Memorial Hospital's ambulance entrance

Alton Memorial Hospital released the following statement about its response to the coronavirus pandemic:

In an effort to continue our diligence at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Alton Memorial Hospital will be restricting patient and visitor access to the hospital beginning Thursday, March 19. Visitor hours will change from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., and entry to the hospital will be restricted to only two entrances.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 19, any patients seeking care in the Emergency Room should use the ER entrance only. All other patients and visitors should enter the hospital through the Duncan Wing main hospital entrance. AMH will move to overnight restricted access at the ED entrance only at 6 p.m. Both of these entrances will be staffed with medical personnel to screen patients, including temperature checks for anyone wishing to enter the building.

Restrictions and new hours include:

One visitor at a time for each patient, including the ED, inpatient care units, the Intensive Care Unit, outpatient surgery and procedure areas, medical offices and clinics.

Two visitors at a time are permitted in Obstetrics and Pediatrics.

Visitors under the age of 16 are not permitted, including siblings.

Visitor hours will be 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Valet service is discontinued until further notice.

Duncan Wing Main Entrance

Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday from 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday closed, visitors may enter through the Emergency Room entrance

Emergency Room Entrance

24 hours daily for ER patients

Entrance may be used by visitors on weekends when the Duncan Wing main entrance is closed