Alton Memorial Hospital to host service for domestic violence victims

The 15th annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Alton Memorial Hospital in the Healing Garden, but in the case of inclement weather, will move to Cafeteria A and B. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend this special event and a light buffet afterward.

For the past 15 years, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council and Alton Memorial Hospital have presented the service to remember and honor those who have suffered from abuse. This year will memorialize six victims from Madison County who have died in domestic violence-related circumstances during the past year. Since 1996, there have been more than 100 victims of abuse who have died in Madison County.

Guests include Judge Maureen Schuette, presiding judge of the Family Division at the Madison County Courthouse; Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn and Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons. A survivor of domestic violence will talk about her own experiences and her healing from abuse. Fitz, a highly trained facility dog that provides support and comfort for children and adults at the Madison County Courthouse, also will be there. Fitz is a 2-year-old male Labrador retriever from Duo Dogs in St. Louis.

On display will be the Madison County Clothesline Exhibit from the Oasis Women’s Center, created by women and children who have suffered from domestic violence. There will also be resource tables with representatives from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Refuge, the Zonta Club of Alton/Wood River, Alton YWCA, Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims’ Care Unit, and Oasis Women’s Center.

“This annual memorial service is very important,” said Schuette, co-chair of the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council. “We will never forget those who have died as a result of abuse. We encourage you to join us and want to let the community know that resources are available and lives can be turned around with assistance.”

For more information, contact Tina Culp at (618) 465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com.

