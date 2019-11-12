Alton Memorial launches Warm Handoff, a new substance abuse program

× Expand The core team for Alton Memorial Hospital’s Warm Handoff program includes (front row, from left) Elizabeth Bhandari, patient navigator; Meredith Parker, program director; Dr. Jagannath Patil, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, medical director; (back row) Kelly Mueller, manager of the AMH Inpatient Pharmacy; Dr. Angela Holbrook of the AMH Emergency Department; and Ty A. Bechel, a certified peer recovery specialist.

To assist local communities in the fight against the opiate epidemic, Alton Memorial Hospital is launching the Warm Handoff Program out of the Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Medicine.

The program offers help to adults who present to the AMH Emergency Department and are in active withdrawal from opiate addiction. The program affords them an opportunity to be observed, given medication to help with the withdrawals, and prescribed up to three days of medication. After that, a follow-up appointment will be made for them by a peer recovery specialist with one of the hospital’s partners in the county.

A peer recovery specialist is a staff member hired for the Warm Handoff Program who has a specific set of skills and lived experience from substance abuse. Their presence allows patients to feel more comfortable with the absence of being judged from a societal stigma of addiction.

“Alton Memorial has been given this amazing opportunity to decrease the barriers for patients identified with substance use disorders by linking the patient with our medical staff and our new team of peer recovery specialists,” said Meredith Parker, manager of clinical services for the program.

The program also allows patients receiving inpatient services who screen for a substance abuse disorder to discuss treatment options, recovery support groups, and linkage to other resources to take place on campus with one of the highly trained on-site recovery support specialists.

“I have been working with recovery support services for almost five years, and I am thrilled to be part of the BJC family,” said Ty A. Bechel, the lead certified recovery specialist. “It is an integral piece to our communities to have such a great program to help those in need — and what better place to help people that are struggling with a sickness than a hospital.”

The program will provide 24-hour coverage and is made possible by an award agreement supported through a State Opioid Response grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“The lack of resources for those suffering with addictions has been an identified concern during our past two community health needs assessments,” AMH President Dave Braasch said. “Agencies throughout Madison County have echoed the need and will be partnering with us to shore up the treatment process for these patients. This grant parallels our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

For more information, call patient navigator Elizabeth Bhandari at (618) 463-7780.

