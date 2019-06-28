Alton Memorial welcomes new surgeon

Musielak

Alton Memorial Hospital has added Dr. Matthew Musielak to its medical staff with Alton Surgery, 4 Memorial Drive (Medical Office Building B), Suite 230B, on the AMH campus. He is also a member of BJC Medical Group.

Musielak received his medical degree from Ross University and graduated with high honors in 2009. He completed his general surgery residency at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, where he served as chief resident during his last year. Musielak comes from a background of rural surgical care at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga., where he started a bariatric surgical program and served as chair of surgery.

At Alton Surgery, Musielak performs general surgery for all ages with services including, but not limited to, the following surgeries: breast, colorectal, kidney, thyroid, skin cancer, wound management and amputations, sleeve gastrectomy, colonoscopy, endoscopy, ventral, inguinal and Para esophageal hernias. He is well versed in robotic, laparoscopic, and open procedures. He is accepting new patients.

“I am dedicated to my patients and strive to deliver patient-centered care,” he said. “I am committed to providing quality, compassionate care and service to each patient before, during and after surgery.”

Musielak is originally from Belleville. He said he is thrilled to be moving back to the area with his wife and triplets, and is looking forward to attending Cardinals games again.

For more information, call (618) 462-3191.

