Alton NAACP invites public to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Martin Luther King Jr.

The Alton Branch of the NAACP will hold its 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration service to honor King’s outstanding accomplishments for the civil rights movement.

The service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St. in Alton.

“We are asking everyone to join with us in making this a great day of celebration,” an NAACP press release states. “This program has always been inspirational and life-altering.”

Rev. Brandon A Blake, pastor of New Sunny Mount Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, will be guest speaker. The Riverbend choir will again render inspirational songs, Leah Becoat will portray her talent with a youth skit and the Dr. King Award will be presented to Pastor Darrin Williams of the New Beginnings Outreach International Church in Alton.

In the wake of many changes throughout the country, the event’s organizers selected Breaking the Chains of Injustice as the theme. It is meant to evoke an understanding of what Dr. King — a man of peace, love, unity, and action — and the millions who marched with him felt so many years ago.

“Although 51 years have passed since his assassination of Dr. King, we must recognize that we are still in the midst of a fight for equality for all,” the press release states. “Let us come together as one on this day to show our solidarity to Dr. King’s dream of unity and peace.”

The chairperson is Joe Williams and the president of the Alton Branch NAACP is Andy Hightower; for more information, call (618) 580-2394.

