Alton native Catherine Crutcher interns for Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau

Great Rivers and Routes

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau welcomes Catherine Crutcher, a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, to its team for the spring semester.

The tourism bureau provides students the opportunity to intern each semester. This helps students gain knowledge and experience in marketing, advertising and public relations. Crutcher with be graduating in May with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in mass communications.

“I am very excited to receive the opportunity to intern with the staff at the tourism bureau,” Crutcher said. “I am confident that I will gain new knowledge in the public relations field. I can’t wait to take what I learn here and use it after graduation.”

While working for the bureau, Crutcher will assist the staff by creating press releases, social media content, and feature stories. Crutcher is prepared to help the staff in any way that she can and maintain a positive attitude.

Crutcher is a native of Alton and has always enjoyed writing; she found public relations was a great fit for her. SIUE has assisted her in gaining more information about the world of PR and communication. In her free time, Crutcher enjoys hiking at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, attending workout classes at Nautilus Fitness Center, and spending time with her friends and family.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter