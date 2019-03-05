Alton native named music director of Great Rivers Choral Society

× Expand Members of the Great Rivers Choral Society perform.

After an intensive nine-month search process, Great Rivers Choral Society Board of Directors have approved the Search Committee’s recommendation to hire Raynard Brown as the organization’s music director, effective July 1.

The Alton native holds a master of arts-education degree from Lindenwood University and serves as choral director and musical theater vocal coach at Grand Center Arts Academy. He is an adjunct professor of music education at the University of Missouri St. Louis. His previous appointments include Maryville University, St. Louis (choral director and adjunct professor, choral conducting); choir director, Gospel Music Workshops of America; and as a clinician at American Choral Directors Conference and Kantorei Summer Choral Institute.

“I am very excited to be joining the Great Rivers Choral Society,” Brown said. “During my visit in January, I was very impressed with the warm welcome I was given. The singers have a nice balance and blend, and, most importantly, they care a great deal about the future of the GRCS. I can already see how we can begin to bring out additional dimensions in GRCS’ repertoire.”

GRCS Vice President Paul Guccione, who helped guide the chorus through the search process, agreed with Brown.

“The committee gave a great deal of weight to the views of the singers; and I think having him conduct a rehearsal as part of the interview process gave us insights into his approach,” Guccione said. “This is an exciting transition for us.

“We were fortunate to have several terrific, qualified candidates, and we appreciate the opportunity to discuss our needs with each of them,” Guccione added. “We felt Raynard Brown was the best fit for our organization at this time.”

Brown will be taking over from Dr. Ron Abraham, who is retiring after nine years as the GRCS music director.

“This chorus has grown enormously under Dr. Abraham’s direction, and he has our heartfelt thanks,” said Pat Stewart, president of the Board of Directors. “We wish him well in his next adventure, as we look forward to continuing our journey under new leadership.”

The board formally approved Raynard Brown’s appointment at its Feb. 7 meeting. He will take up the baton with the new season of the Great Rivers Choral Society beginning in fall of 2019. The concert schedule will be announced later this spring.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 292-4742.