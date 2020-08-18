Alton police and fire locate body of missing marina employee

× Expand police

Alton police and fire departments located a missing Alton Marina employee in the river Tuesday morning.

The 12-year marina employee had been working night security and was last seen Monday evening at approximately 9 p.m. The morning marina staff noticed the security guard was missing and immediately contacted Alton police to report him as missing at approximately 9 a.m.

Alton police and fire both responded to the marina and immediately began searching the area, including the river, for the missing employee. At approximately 9:35 a.m. the employee’s body was found in the water and the coroner was notified of the incident.

This incident remains under investigation, and as such, the name of the employee will not be released at this time.