Alton Police Department encourages citizens to lock their vehicles

The Alton Police Department wants to remind citizens to be diligent in locking their vehicles following several burglaries to parked and unlocked vehicles over the weekend.

According to reports to the Alton Police Department, at least six unlocked vehicles were entered, and personal items were removed without the owners’ permission, overnight Friday into Saturday in the Holly Hill neighborhood. Many past victims have cited fear of their vehicle being damaged as to why they left it unsecured at the time of the burglary.

Alton Police Department Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido explained that although that does happen from time to time; most vehicle burglaries in Alton happen to unlocked vehicles.

“Video surveillance has shown us over and over again that, usually, a suspect approaches a vehicle and tries the door handle,” Pulido said. “If the car is locked, the suspect almost always moves on. If the vehicle is unlocked, the suspect will often enter and rummage through to see if there is anything worth taking.”

The police department wants to remind citizens not to leave valuables in plain sight. Additionally, individuals are encouraged not to store their spare keys inside a vehicle. Even if the key is not to that specific car, it can be easily used to access, or take, the vehicle for which it was made.

Detectives from the Alton Police Department Investigations Division are actively following all leads connected to these cases, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

Investigators are also seeking any other video surveillance footage that may be connected to these incidents or any incident that has occurred in Alton.

Video surveillance is one of the best methods to catch suspects and convict them. As crimes occur nearby, many residents and business owners are unaware their camera systems may have captured information that could help solve a crime. Likewise, police are not always aware of who may have potentially vital video evidence. If you utilize video surveillance at your home or business, the Alton Police Department would like to know.

In the summer of 2018, the Alton Police Department implemented a Surveillance Camera Registration Program in which residents and business owners can register their address to let the police know about the locations of nearby video cameras. If a crime occurs nearby, the police will reach out to the registered homeowners to collect the video footage to use in the investigation.

Registering for this program does not automatically give the police department access to your camera system, and you can withdraw consent to view video footage from your system at any time. To register for more information regarding the program, contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, ext. 663.