Alton police looking for missing man

Seeley

The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating Grant Seeley of Alton.

At 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, the Alton Police Department initiated an investigation of a missing person. According to Seeley’s relatives, he was last seen by his family at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his Alton residence. He was driving a white 2009 Ford Mustang, bearing Illinois registration P388026 that possibly traveled through Terre Haute, Ind., sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Seeley is described as a white male, 6 feet, 1 inch, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of Grant Seeley is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

