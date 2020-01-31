Alton police offer reward in suspicious death investigation

× Expand police

The Alton Police Department is continuing to investigate the suspicious death of Larry F. Singleton, 69, that occurred Jan. 6 at his residence, 1129 Highland Ave. in Alton.

The Alton Police Department is working with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and are following up on leads in the investigation.

As this investigation continues, the Alton Police Department is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Singleton’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Alton Police Department at:

(618) 463-3505 (main number)

(618) 465-5948 (anonymous tip line)

Facebook and Twitter accounts

Anyone who contacts the Alton Police Department can remain anonymous.

