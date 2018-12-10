Alton police union distributes food baskets

Alton Police Department

Early in the morning Saturday, off-duty Alton police officers met at Schwegel’s Market to load their vehicles with food baskets. The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14 ordered 55 food baskets with a budget of $50 per basket from Schwegel’s Market, which put the contents of the baskets together. The baskets included a ham, milk, eggs, canned goods, and boxed food items needed for a large family dinner. Officers brought their spouses and children to help deliver the baskets to the individuals’ homes.

The final list of recipients comprised names provided to the association by the Alton Township General Assistance Office, Alton branch of Catholic Charities, the Crisis Food Center, and officers from the Alton Police Department.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman’s Ball (dinner and silent auction) in the spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, Shop With A Cop, food basket distribution, youth events, and other charitable giving throughout the year. The association would like to thank Schwegel’s Market, everyone who has contributed to the Alton Police Youth Camp fund, sponsors, and especially the 2018 Chief Level sponsors: Alton Materials, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, and Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems Inc.

To contribute to support any of these charitable events, mail a check to:

Alton Police Youth Camp

P.O. Box 861

Alton, IL 62002

The Alton Police Youth Camp is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization run by the members of the PB&PA Alton Unit 14. Information can be found at facebook.com/pbpa14.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 is the local police association representing full-time sworn and retired officers of the Alton Police Department.

