Alton Pride Inc. restructures leadership

Alton Pride Inc. is a charitable and educational organization established to bring awareness, understanding, and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community with an emphasis on the specific needs of youths within the community.

In March, the organization announced that the Board of Directors decided to postpone the highly anticipated Fall Festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization reiterated that its mission is focused on helping the community.

“We are setting ourselves apart from other Pride organizations by focusing on giving back to our community, rather than hosting just a parade or festival,” a press release states. “We will be depositing a majority of event proceeds into a structured account funding our goal to develop a local teen suicide prevention line and a teen resource center to help youth in need.”

During this difficult time, the Board of Directors has continued to hold meetings virtually while in quarantine to discuss plans moving forward. With the decision to postpone the Fall Festival, they felt a need to restructure our board positions. Michael Paynic has decided to resign from his role as president; however, he is still very involved with Alton Pride Inc.

“We thank him for the countless hours he has devoted to this organization and getting us to where we are now,” the release states.

With Paynic’s resignation, the board voted to appoint former Vice President Nicci Kincer as Alton Pride’s new president. Following that vote, Jason Heeren was appointed as Vice President. Anne Hernandez McCoy is keeping her position as secretary, thus creating the new Executive Board of Directors. Moving forward, the board will focus on community outreach opportunities. This will involve partnering with charitable organizations, fundraising events, partnering with gay straight alliance clubs at local schools, developing a plan for the Youth Crisis Center in the future and more.

“We are still planning on hosting a Pride Festival for 2021; however, we believe that our efforts to contribute back to the community are more important at this time,” the release states. “More information will be available throughout the following months, but you can keep up with our progress and events on Facebook.”

For more information, call (618) 208-7420, email info@altonpride.com or visit facebook.com/altonpridefestival.