Alton Red Kettle Campaign needs help

Salvation Army logo

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign begins the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Kettle Campaign kickoff was at Lincoln Douglas Square on Nov. 22 and the campaign total was set at $105,000.

The iconic campaign is the main fundraising event for The Salvation Army. Nearly $100,000 was raised last year in the Riverbend. Funds are used to support services throughout the year for at-risk people in the community, and include food pantries, utility assistance, community lunch feeding programs, case management and guidance, community events, youth activities and the Christmas toy drive. Without the support and generosity of community members, programs like these would not be able to happen. With Thanksgiving being later this year, there are four days less to ring bells compared to past kettle campaigns. As of today (Dec. 18), there are only 6 days left to ring the bells and the current total is about $52,985. The organization still needs to raise $52,014 to keep these programs going and being able to financially help members of our community.

“We don’t want to have to turn people away from services, but if we do not meet our goal we will have to cut back on programming and financial support to the community,” said Lt. Lily Reinier of the Alton Salvation Army. “This is something we really would hate to have to do. Our Red Kettle Campaign is extremely important to our mission here at The Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army has been providing support to the Riverbend for 130 years.

How people can help through this season:

Sign up to volunteer to ring at RegistertoRing.com or by calling (618) 465-7764 and talk with Lt Lily.

Continue to donate as you pass a Red Kettle at local merchants.

Stop by the office and drop your donation off.

By mail, send in a check and designate to Red Kettle efforts: The Salvation Army, 525 Alby St., Alton, IL 62002

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter