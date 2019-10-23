Alton resident earns Hey Teach! scholarship

Alton resident Elizabeth Grenzebach was surprised Oct. 21 with a $2,000 Hey Teach! scholarship to Western Governors University. The scholarship is open to teachers interested in pursuing a master’s degree with the online nonprofit university.

Grenzebach is an ELL (English language learner) teacher in the Hazelwood, Mo., School District and has nearly 25 years of teaching experience. She is pursuing a master of arts in English language learning (pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) from WGU.

Jim Chandler, strategic partnerships manager with WGU, presented Grenzebach with the scholarship at her workplace.

