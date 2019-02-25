Alton resident joins Sons of the American Revolution officers

× Expand (From left) State Sons of the American Revolution President Richard Chamblin administers the oath of office to new chapter officers Charles Dobias, secretary; Robert Ridenour, president; Jim DeGroff, registrar; Richard Ruedin, vice president; and Wayne Eastby, treasurer.

The General George Rogers Clark Chapter Sons of the American Revolution held its annual dinner meeting and election of officers Thursday at First Christian Church in Edwardsville.

Illinois State SAR Society President Richard Chamblin was on hand to install the new officers: President Robert Ridenour of Dorsey; Vice President Richard Ruedin of Alton; Charles Dobias of Maryville as secretary, Jim DeGroff of Troy as registrar, and Wayne Eastby of Edwardsville as treasurer.

Another highlight was a presentation honoring the chapter’s Knight’s Essay Contest winner. Chapter chairman Eric Reelitz announced the winner, Kyra Wells, a 10th-grade student at Bond County Community High School, who was unable to attend but will receive a check for $500. Her essay has been submitted for competition at the state level.

The General George Rogers Clark Chapter has been active in the area since its organization in February 1986. Activities include sponsorship of a Little League team, honoring heroic deeds of first responders and brave citizens, recognizing JROTC and ROTC cadets, recognizing outstanding American history teachers and Outstanding Citizens from high schools, participating in Wreaths Across America, honoring Eagle Scouts, and identifying and marking Revolutionary War patriot graves. Additional information is available on the chapter website or by calling Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

