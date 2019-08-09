Alton residents can get rid of large items Aug. 17

The city of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.

The drop-off drive will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at the former landfill on Alby Street across from the VFW. Items that will be accepted include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don’t fit in a trash cart, and carpet (cut into 4-foot lengths).

There will also be an e-waste recycling drive, provided by CJD E-Cycling, on site, for electronics such as old CRT, projection, console televisions and CRT computer monitors for recycling. There will be a fee of $5-$25 depending on the size of the electronic device.

Items that will NOT be accepted include concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.

This event is open to Alton residents only; participants must present a valid driver’s license or other form of photo identification showing address. Only one trip per address is allowed. No trailers, stake-bed trucks, or box trucks are permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our residents to dispose of any bulk items they may have,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “The city of Alton and Republic Services realize that we need a way for residents to dispose of bulk items and we hope that residents will take advantage of this free service.”

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3579.

