Alton residents receive Girl Scouts recognition

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its 10th Annual Meeting on April 28 at Rend Lake College in Ina.

During the meeting, Girl Scouts members (girls and adults) from throughout Southern Illinois elected Board of Directors members and received a State of the Council report from Chief Executive Officer Loretta Graham and Board Chair Deanna Litzenburg. The organization also recognized top Girl Scout volunteers, who are the heart of Girl Scouting. The organization’s nearly 3,500 volunteers play an important role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for about 10,000 girls in Southern Illinois.

“Our volunteers are the leaders our communities want and need,” Graham said. “They have the passion for our mission. And our movement has what girls want; we have what our communities want. We have what our business leaders want. We have what our nation needs. Our volunteers have support from our council to be the best they can be. Through training in first aid, in CPR, in child abuse prevention, troop camping procedures, in Girl Scout technology, and through educational opportunities offered via service unit retreats and much more, our volunteers shine the light of service on each and very Girl Scout.”

Volunteer of Excellence Award: The Volunteer of Excellence award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members. Volunteers recognized with the Volunteer of Excellence Award included Karie Preston of Alton, Service Unit 101.

Living Her Legacy Award: This new award is presented to leaders who began a troop at the first year Daisy level and continued with the same troop until the girls became graduating Ambassadors. Volunteers honored with the Living Her Legacy Award included Theresa Gratton, Troop No. 71 of Alton; and Tara Holbrook, Troop No. 907 of Alton.

