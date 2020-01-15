Alton Restaurant Week returns with new additions

× Expand Photo provided by Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau

On the hunt for some winter comfort food? Then look no further than Alton Restaurant Week, which kicks off 10 days of dining adventures Jan. 17-26.

Enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, tender pepperloin steaks, whiskey steak burgers, juicy pork steaks, filet mignon, fish, pasta, pizza and more delights from 25 participating locally owned and operated restaurants in Alton, East Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey, and Grafton. Diners also have the opportunity to sample signature beers from two of the area’s craft breweries, Old Bakery Beer Company and Grafton Winery and Brewhaus. During Restaurant Week, diners can expect fixed-price meals with lunch at $10 and dinners for $25 or 2 for $25. There are no passes to buy and no cards to punch. Everyone is encouraged to simply bring their appetites to participating restaurants.

“Every year we continue to grow our list of participating restaurants,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We have new participating restaurants and returning favorites. It’s really exciting when new restaurants ask to be part of our event. It shows how deep the culture of our culinary scene runs.”

The list of participating restaurants continues to expand. New to this year’s Restaurant Week is J.J. Thermo’s in East Alton, Santino’s Steak & Pasta House in Alton and Red Lobster in Alton. Returning favorites included in the extensive Restaurant Week menu of participants are Airliner Bar & Grill, Alton Sports Tap, Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Fin Inn, Geno’s 140 Club, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Great Rivers Tap & Grill at Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, Olga’s Kitchen, Roper’s Regal Beagle, and State Street Market. With great deals and menus, Alton Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” Stawar said. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience. No one will leave disappointed.”

Again this year, diners who visit a participating restaurant can bring their receipt to the Alton Visitor Center at 200 Piasa St. in Alton and receive a free souvenir glass. The glass features the Haskell Playhouse and the Alton Municipal Band’s 130th anniversary. Glasses will be distributed from the Alton Visitor Center while quantities last. Diners must bring in a receipt from a participating restaurant to receive a glass.

The event has been made possible with the help of sponsors Fritz Distributing, Liberty Bank, CNB Bank & Trust, Alton Memorial Hospital, OSF Healthcare and Argosy Casino Alton.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

