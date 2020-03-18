Alton Schnucks to stay closed for now

Update on temporary store closures:

The Oakwood Schnucks in Alton remains closed at this time so that teammates from that store can assist at other locations. A reopening date has not yet been determined for this store. Oakwood Customers are encouraged to visit nearby Schnucks Alton (2811 Homer Adams Parkway) and Schnucks Godfrey (2712 Godfrey Road).

Courtesy centers:

In an effort to get our customers through checklanes as quickly as possible, most courtesy centers remain closed so that we can redeploy those teammates to assist at checkout.

The courtesy centers that remain open will now observe operating hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

