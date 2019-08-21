Alton School Board appoints Kristie Baumgartner as superintendent

Baumgartner

The Alton School District Board of Education voted unanimously (7-0) Tuesday evening to appoint Kristie L. Baumgartner as the district’s new superintendent of schools. Baumgartner will take the reins as superintendent on July 1, 2020. She will replace current superintendent, Mark Cappel, who will retire on June 30, 2020 after serving in the role for four years.

Baumgartner has worked for the district over the past 19 years and now serves as assistant superintendent. During her tenure, she also held positions including public relations and grants coordinator and as Title I and special programs director. Baumgartner earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Blackburn College, master’s degree from McKendree University, specialist degree from the University of Arkansas and is pursuing her doctorate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She holds administrative and superintendent endorsements.

Signing a three-year contract that will run through June 30, 2023, Baumgartner expressed both excitement and gratitude after her appointment Tuesday evening.

“I’m very thankful for the board’s trust and confidence,” she said. “It’s both an honor and privilege to serve the students, families and staff of the Alton School District and I’m looking so very forward to this next opportunity.”

Baumgartner went on to praise both board members and Cappel for their dedication and leadership. In her comments, she also described teachers and staff as a great source of pride for the district.

“Our teachers and staff are simply remarkable,” she said. “They are such a great source of admiration and inspiration and give their very best to students every single day.”

Alton Board of Education President David Fritz said Baumgartner’s selection was readily apparent based on her proven leadership.

“We are truly excited and eagerly looking forward to Kristie’s leadership and guidance as superintendent,” he said.

Cappel also shared high praise for his successor.

“The board made a very wise choice. Kristie has such a great pulse on everything that is going on in our district. There’s no question that her vision and leadership will continue moving our district to the next level.”

Fritz said board members spent the past few months meeting with Baumgartner to discuss her current views as well as her vision for the district’s future. Fritz thanked Cappel for his time and experience as he heads into his final year as superintendent.

“His current leadership has proven valuable and is greatly appreciated by the board,” Fritz said.

