Alton school board approves Elaine Kane as assistant superintendent

At its Nov. 19 meeting, the Alton School District Board of Education unanimously approved Elaine Kane as assistant superintendent of educational services beginning July 1.

Kane will replace Kristie Baumgartner, who will succeed Mark Cappel as the next Alton superintendent on July 1. Cappel will retire in June after more than 30 years of service.

Kane is a longtime educator in the Alton community with more than 25 years of service to the school district. Over her tenure, she served in positions including reading interventionist, Title I teacher, and literacy coach. She is currently coordinator of curriculum and instructional services.

According to Cappel, Kane’s depth of experience, strong work ethic and commitment to schools make her a value-added choice as assistant superintendent.

“Elaine is so well-versed in instruction, curriculum and district operations,” Cappel said. “She is also extremely invested in our students and our communities. She is an excellent choice.”

Kane earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and master’s and specialist degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She also holds both superintendent and administrative endorsements. Kane is credited with spearheading a number of district initiatives in areas such as professional development, reading interventions, curriculum and assessment enhancements across content areas and many others.

When commenting on her selection as assistant superintendent, Kane was both humble and appreciative in being named to the new post.

“It’s an honor to work here and with such a talented team of educators,” she said. “I count myself very fortunate to be in a career that I value, working with a team I respect and serving a community that I love.”

Kane resides in Alton with her husband and four children. She is also active in numerous community organizations and serves in a multitude of volunteer capacities.

