Alton School Board member plans Rosie’s Socks for Tots Drive

Alton School Board member and concerned citizen Rosetta Brown will kick off the fourth annual Rosie’s Socks for Tots Drive for all school-age children from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

“Socks are an everyday need for our children,” Brown said. “We all know that if your feet are cold, everything is cold. This all started when I noticed children at the bus stop coming to my house to warm up while waiting on bus, and not having any socks on. I asked no questions; I came up with a solution. Your help is much needed to reach the children in our community. I will distribute socks at bus stops and at schools.

“As a youth leader, mother and school board member, I am more driven to be more noticeable about the needs of our children. Giving back to help others is a service and an honor. Join me in my endeavor to care about our future generation, our greatest investment, the children.”

Socks will be distributed immediately after Christmas school break.

Socks can be dropped off at:

Rep. Monica Bristow ’s office, 102 W. Ninth St., Suite 104, Alton; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

’s office, 102 W. Ninth St., Suite 104, Alton; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday Marcia’s Daycare, 1053 College Ave., Alton, 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Webster Temple COGIC, 1100 Highland Ave., Alton, 8:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Athletico Physical Therapy, 1837 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lovette’s Restaurant, 2512 College Ave., Alton, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

US Nails, 2710 Comer Court, Alton, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

To be a drop-off site, call Brown at (618) 580-2394. Donations can be sent to Attn: Rosetta Brown: Socks for Tots Drive, 1109 Central Ave., Alton, II 62002.

