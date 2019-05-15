Alton School District employees attain doctorates in educational leadership at SIUE

× Expand (Front row, from left) Sandra Padak, Maggie Kuykendall, Julie Bullard, Cindy Inman, Mary Pearson, Wendy Adams, Gina Jeffries, (back row) Windy Winfield, Allen Duncan, Jay Simpson, Roger Hetge, Malcolm Hill, Brad Skertich, Karl Shininger and Tron Young. Not pictured: Jason Henderson

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Educational Leadership graduated its seventh and most diverse class as 16 students earned the doctor of education in educational leadership on May 10.

The graduates received their doctoral hoods at a ceremony earlier that day at the Morris University Center prior to the Graduate School commencement ceremony Friday night at the Vadalabene Center.

“The EdD in educational leadership program at SIUE is designed for practicing P-12 school administrators and teachers, who want to pursue careers as leaders at the organizational, school or district level,” said Laurie Puchner, professor of educational psychology and chair of the Department of Educational Leadership. “Through doctoral study, they develop expertise in using research to make institutional changes that benefit all students.”

The graduates include:

Wendy Adams, director of human resources, Alton School District

Julie Bullard, superintendent, Anna School District 37

Allen Duncan, assistant principal, Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville

Jason Henderson, superintendent, Triad School District, Troy

Roger Hetge, assistant principal, Alton Middle School

Malcolm Hill, associate principal, Belleville East High School

Cindy Inman, principal, Alton Middle School

Gina Jeffries, director, SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School

Maggie Kuykendall, special education supervisor, South Macoupin Special Education Cooperative

Sandra Padak, principal, Silver Creek Elementary School, Troy

Mary Pearson, principal, Journeys School, Region 3 Special Education Cooperative, Cottage Hills

Karl Shininger, principal, Festus High School, Mo.

Jay Simpson, principal, St. Jacob Elementary School, St. Jacob, Triad School District

Brad Skertich, superintendent, Southwestern School District, Brighton

Windy Winfield, area coordinator, Special School District, St. Louis

Tron Young, principal, Joseph Arthur Middle School, O’Fallon

