Alton School District reading program turns the page on its sixth year

The Alton School District is launching the sixth year of Reach Out and Read.

ROAR is going strong because the premises of the program continue to be true. First, students become better readers by practicing. In ROAR, the students do the reading while the adults provide encouragement and support. Second, the Alton community is full of generous volunteers who care about childhood literacy. The structure of the program allows these wonderful volunteers to participate with a flexible schedule.

This community partnership over the past five years has contributed to an overall increase in the number of students reading at or above grade level, with an average increase of 13 percent more students reading at or above grade level by the end of each year. In fact, district data demonstrates that 70 percent of first-graders and 71 percent of second-graders were reading at or above grade level by the end of the 2018-19 school year. Data also show student participation in ROAR before school greatly increases the student’s ability to read at or above grade level.

The sheer participation numbers are remarkable. Over the past five years, students have practiced reading 72,526 times in ROAR before school. This routine is made possible because more than 200 community volunteers and nearly 60 staff members dedicate their time to support the program.

For more information, contact Elaine Kane at (618) 433-7825 or ekane@altonschools.org.

