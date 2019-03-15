Alton School District receives grant to support foreign language instruction

The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Arts Council announced the Alton School District is the recipient of a competitive $36,350 grant to support foreign language instruction.

The grant funds will bolster foreign language instruction and course-related supports for students taking foreign language courses at Alton High School. The school offers Spanish, German and French as a part of its foreign language course offerings, with some classes providing dual credit (ability to obtain college credit at no cost while still in high school).

Specifically, Alton High will use the funding to provide after-school tutoring in foreign languages, enhanced technology, curriculum modifications and professional development for teachers. Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said the grant funds will only enhance an already successful program.

“We have outstanding foreign language teachers at Alton High who are always seeking new and innovative approaches to provide students with language-rich experiences,” she said. “This grant will only complement and enhance the current opportunities available to students.”

Alton High will implement most of the proposed grant activities between now and August in anticipation of the 2019-2020 school year.

