Alton Section National Council of Negro Women introduces new scholarship

Scholarships

In remembrance of its founder, the Alton Section National Council of Negro Women Inc. is introducing the Hazel M. Killion Memorial Scholarship.

“This is the first year we are awarding one non-renewable, $1,000 scholarship,” NCNW President Ellar Duff said.

Duff said the organization is looking for students who are active in their school and community and demonstrate skills needed to complete a post-high school program.

“These leaders are passionate, service-oriented and are committed to bettering their community,” she said. “They have ambition to make their communities and world better, just like Mrs. Killion did.”

Killion was known for her service and activism in the Alton community. She brought together a group of women — Josephine Beckwith, Mary L. Johnson, Barbara Koontz, and Joyce Robinson — in October 1981 at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Alton to hold the first meeting of the local section of the NCNW.

The group held a membership drive and on Dec. 11, 1981, the Alton Section NCNW received its charter with 52 members.

Killion died Oct. 3, 2012. Her legacy included giving tirelessly to the community by serving on various boards, including Saint Anthony’s Hospital Foundation, United Way, Senior Services Plus, Oasis Women’s Center; YWCA of Alton, where she served as the first black president of the board; and founder and organizer of Alton Section of Church Women United of Illinois Greater Alton.

Killion’s achievements include special recognition for YWCA Woman of Distinction, YWCA Golden Heritage Award, The Exchange Club of Alton’s Book of Golden Deeds Award, Madison County Urban League Chairman’s Award for Community Service, National Council of Negro Women Living Legend Award, and Alton-Wood River Zonta Club Woman of Accomplishment Award. Alton Museum of History and Art also selected her as a 20th century African American leader.

“Mrs. Killion was known for saying, ‘The purpose of our existence is not to make a living but to make a worthy, well-rounded, useful life,’” Duff said. “She constantly strived to make the community better.”

Scholarship applications are available in the guidance counselor’s office at Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School and Mississippi Valley Christian School. Applicants should submit the completed application, along with two letters of recommendation, a 250-word essay and an official transcript to the Alton Section NCNW Inc., P.O. Box 764, Alton, IL 62002.

Applicants must maintain a “C” average, be a graduating senior and plan on attending an accredited institution (college/university, career college, community/junior college, technical/vocational school) the semester following graduation.

The deadline to apply for the non-renewable scholarship is April 15. Visit the NCNW website to find out more information at or contact Tish Preston-Stubbs, NCNW scholarship chair, at (810) 444-9552.

