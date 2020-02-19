Alton seeks help selecting splash pad water features

Alton City Logo

The city of Alton Parks and Recreation is planning a new splash pad at Riverfront Park, which will open later this year. The splash pad’s theme will reflect the community’s close ties with the Mississippi River and encourage a connection with nature.

The community’s help is needed to vote on water features that will be added to the design of the splash pad. There are several additional features that need to be selected, which include a slide, spray features, misting elements, and other essentials. The choices can be seen and voted on from now through Sunday, March 1, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RD6Y6M5. Results will be announced along with the full splash pad design in March.

“This project is a benefit to everyone in Alton, which is why we feel it is important to engage our residents – our friends and neighbors – in its design,” Director of Alton Parks and Recreation Michael Haynes said. “We’re looking forward to seeing residents and all youth visitors play and learn at the splash pad.”

This project is made possible from the support of American Water Charitable Foundation, Illinois American Water, National Recreation and Park Association and the city of Alton.

